Connie (Osland) Stiles

Sioux City

Connie (Osland) Stiles of Sioux City passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

Services will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, with visitation from 9 to 11 a.m., at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Walnut Grove, Minn. Burial will be at Tracy City Cemetery in Tracy, Minn. Visitation in Sioux City will be from 4 to 8 p.m. today with prayer service at 7 p.m. at Christy-Smith Funeral Home, Morningside Chapel. Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel, handling the arrangements. Online condolences maybe left at www.christysmith.com.

Connie (Osland) Stiles was born Sept. 22, 1939, at home on the family farm in Jeffers, Minn., Cottonwood County to Carl and Martha (Warner) Osland. She was baptized Nov. 12, 1939, at Highwater Lutheran Church in Lamberton, Minn., and was confirmed at St. Olaf Lutheran Church July 11, 1954 in Walnut Grove. She graduated from Walnut Grove High School in 1957.

Furthering her education, she went to Union Hospital Nursing School in New Ulm, Minn., graduating in 1959. She worked at the Westbrook Hospital in Westbrook, Minn., until she was united in marriage to Daniel Stiles March 11, 1960 at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Walnut Grove. To this union three daughters were born, Cindy, Lori and Jodi.

She worked at Tracy Hospital till Dan started his career with NCR in June 1962. They moved many times over the years but settled in Sioux City in 1965 and have been there since. Connie worked part time at St. Luke's Hospital. She enjoyed caring for her patients. Another thing she enjoyed and looked forward to was going to Women of Faith seminars with her daughters and sisters. It was highlight of the year for ten years.

She loved her flower gardens and vegetables. She enjoyed watching and feeding the birds, and music was big part of her life including playing piano and keyboard. She also enjoyed going to country music singers and southern gospel shows.

Their eight grandchildren and one great-grandson were precious to her. She enjoyed babysitting and caring for them over the years. They enjoyed spending summers at their cabin at Lake Buchanan in Minnesota, going boating, fishing and entertaining family and friends for 30 years.

Connie is survived by her husband, Daniel Stiles of Sioux City; daughter, Cindy (Doug) Carlson of Omaha, Neb., and their children, Jacob (Chelsea) Carlson and son Charlie, Victoria, Grace, and Callie; daughter, Lori Ketchelos of Sioux City and her children, Daniel and Marcus; daughter, Jodi (Tom) Bosley of Sioux City and their children, Braden and Beau; brother, Myron Osland; three sisters, Margie (Larry) Fischer, Judy (Rev. John) Folkerds, and Twilia (Doug) Keltscher; sister-in-law, Nancy Osland; special nephew, Jimmy Pommier; and many other nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Martha Osland; brother, Virgil Osland; and sister-in-law, Alice Osland.