Constance Rose Barrett

Constance "Connie" Barrett

Chicago, Ill; formerly Sioux City

Constance Rose "Connie" Barrett passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 7,2020 in Chicago, Ill., after a lengthy bout with cancer.

There will be a memorial mass at 10 a.m. on Sept. 12 at the Cathedral of Epiphany in Sioux City. Internment of her ashes will be at 11 a.m. in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time, at the church.

Connie was born July 24,1947 in Washington, DC, the daughter of Ambrose and Mary Barrett. She graduated from Heelan in 1965, Briar Cliff in1969, received her master's from Kansas University and pursued her doctorate at Northwestern.

Connie began her teaching at Crescent, Iowa. She went on to other states and schools including Ft Washakie, Wyo. before settling in the Chicago area. She was a reading specialist for 37 years at the University of Chicago Lab School.

While Connie left us too soon, there is no doubt her positive impact from teaching will be felt for generations to come.

She received the Archdiocese of Chicago "Christi Fidelis" Award for her lifetime service to Our Lady of Charity parish in Cicero, Ill. as organist, lector, Eucharistic minister, committee member, and her annual parish support for the church and school.

She is survived by her siblings, Mary "Pat" Crawford of Slater, Iowa, Rev. Miles Barrett of Cape May, N.J., Kathy (Steve) Youel of Centennial, Colo., Terri (Denny) Bane of Urbandale, Iowa, Philip Barrett of Casper, Wyo., William "Bill" Barrett of Gillette, Wyo., Donna (John) Mandel of Lander, Wyo. and Janice (Jerry) Miller of Omaha, Neb; 17 nieces and nephews; and 16 great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ambrose and Mary Barrett; and nephew, JD Wessinger.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Aug. 30, 2020.
