Constance 'Connie' Spain

Sioux City

Constance "Connie" Spain, 98, of Sioux City, beloved wife, and mother to all who knew her, died in her sleep peacefully on Monday, May 31, 2021, Memorial Day, in Tucson, Ariz.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 7, at Holy Cross Parish, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with the Rev. Roger Linnan as Celebrant. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. today, Sunday, June 6, with family present at 6 p.m., and a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com

Connie Spain was born Jan. 29, 1923, in Sioux City, the daughter of Miles and Nellie (Mulder) Hamblin. Connie grew up in Sioux City, spent winters in her home in California and had lived the last three years in Arizona with her son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Helen Spain.

Connie graduated from Central High School. She attended St. Joseph Mercy School of Nursing in Clinton, Iowa. Clinton, Iowa is where Connie married Francis Spain on March 15, 1945, and together raised six children. Connie served as a Navy nurse in the Navy Nurse Corp, for six months during World War II in Oakland, Calif. Connie furthered her education later by attending Morningside College in Sioux City.

Connie Spain was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. She was a registered nurse at St. Vincent Hospital for 16 years.

In 1967, Connie began her personal journey as a recovering alcoholic which led her to her true passion as a counselor in the field of chemical dependency which she spent the next 15 years of her life devoted to the treatment of addiction. Connie was a proud member of AA for 53 years. She was an original board member of Siouxland Council on Alcoholism.

In 1971, Connie was responsible for establishing the first residential facility in Iowa for recovering women alcoholics, the same year she was involved in the production of a documentary film called "Fallen Angels" about woman who suffer from Alcoholism. The documentary won film of year award in the state of Iowa.

Connie was instrumental in developing the first Chemical Dependency Unit in Sioux City at St. Vincent Hospital; she also implemented the early intervention process involving family members to assist in getting alcoholic into treatment. In 1978, Connie was awarded the Susan B. Anthony by the National Council on Alcoholism for her achievements in the field of Alcoholism recovery in the state of Iowa.

In 1981, Connie entered into private practice with Maureen Graves opening up New Hope Alcoholism and Addiction Center. Connie was chosen for The Celebrating Community Project a bust was created by a local artist, Mark Avery celebrating local heroes, Connie representing those who have recovered from Substance abuse.

After retirement, Connie found pleasure in her grandchildren, family, "snowbirding" to California with her late husband, Francis, golf, friends and her continued involvement in the AA Community.

Survivors include Mike Spain and Kay Spain of San Francisco, Calif., Larry and Helen Spain of Tucson, Ariz., Janelle Spain and Dale Herbst of Palm Desert, Calif., and Theresa Spain and Denise Chan, of Minneapolis, Minn.; her three grandchildren, Zack Spain of Phoenix, Ariz., Dorian Spain-Lavender of San Francisco, and Emily Spain-Lavender and Luis Lee of Chicago.

Connie was preceded in death by her husband, Francis "Panie" Spain; sons, Phil Spain and Craig Spain; her mother, Nellie Leitru; father, Miles Hamblin; two sisters, Helen Sierk and Katheryn "Maize" Varing; and her brother, Garret Hamblin.