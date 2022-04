Cora Van Den Top

Hull, Iowa

94, died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Services: Sept. 27 at 11 a.m., Hull Protestant Reformed Church. Burial: Sept. 27 at 10 a.m., Hillside Cemetery, Doon, Iowa. Visitation: Sept. 26 from 2 to 4 p.m., Porter Funeral Home, Rock Valley.