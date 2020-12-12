Corinne Victoria Meyer

Sioux City, formerly Sergeant Bluff

Corinne Victoria Meyer, 26, of Sioux City, formerly of Sergeant Bluff, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital, after a hard-fought-two-month battle due to complications with COVID.

Visitation will be 1 to 5 p.m. today at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Services will be 10 a.m. Monday at Sunnybrook Community Church. Burial will follow at Graceland Park Cemetery. For those unable to attend, Corinne's service will be livestreamed via the Sunnybrook Community Church Website. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Corinne was born March 25, 1994, to Vernon and Aileen (Berg) Meyer in Le Mars, Iowa. She attended Kissinger Elementary School in Merrill, Iowa, prior to moving to Sergeant Bluff in the 5th Grade. She graduated from Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School in 2012, where she participated in Special Olympics.

She completed her education at LIFE Academy in 2015. She loved all her teachers and associates that she had throughout the years.

Corinne obtained services throughout her life from Opportunities Unlimited. She met many wonderful providers along the way. Her involvement with OU continued into adulthood when she moved into their respite house in 2019.

Corinne loved her new home and roommates and all the new activities it provided.

Corinne was employed at M's on 4th. She loved working at Buffalo Alice, where she became a mainstay on Thursdays and Fridays. Working there allowed her to enjoy two of her favorite things - greeting people and pizza.

Corinne enjoyed coloring, doing puzzles, watching shows on her iPad, and everything and anything associated with Disney. She loved her trips to Disney World with her family and meeting all her favorite characters.

A major highlight of every week was Sunday church at Sunnybrook Community Church. Every week she would be found in her spot - front row, right side, 1st seat.

Corinne loved to worship her Savior. She would sing and dance to every song uninhibited and with complete joy. Countless people were touched and impacted by just watching her worship.

Corinne could be described with one word - Joy. Corinne had an infectious laugh, the biggest smile that would light up a room, was a bit of a jokester, and was strong-willed. She knew what she liked, what she didn't, and she would let you know. Even during her hospital stay, the nurses became very aware of her personality, will and strength, which served her in persevering for so long.

Those left to cherish her memory are her parents, Vernon and Aileen of Sergeant Bluff; her two sisters, Paige of Sioux City, and Jenna from Sergeant Bluff; her Grandma Etta and Don DeJager of Le Mars, Iowa; Grandpa Harlan Meyer of Lytton, Iowa; many aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends, Tasha, Jess, Jennifer, Chelsie, Tiffani, and Dustin.

She was preceded in death by her Grandpa Carrol Berg, Grandma Connie Meyer and cousin, Mason Meyer.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the family, which will be used to honor Corinne.