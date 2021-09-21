Craig E. Kelly

Jefferson, S.D.

Craig E. Kelly, 70, of Jefferson, passed away due to complications from cancer on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at a local nursing home.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. today with visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.

Craig was born on Dec. 16, 1950, in Sioux City, the oldest of three children, to Beryl and Lea (Langston) Kelly. Craig served in the United States Air Force for 20 years and was stationed in Vietnam, California, Colorado, Germany, Oklahoma, Illinois, Italy, Ohio, and Saudi Arabia. He was united in marriage to DuRetta Joslin on Sept. 2, 1970, and together they had two children, Jim and Heather. In 1996 he met Nancy Hall-Clay and they were married in 2005. Together she and her four girls joined the family.

Craig was a retired math and engineering teacher and golf coach at Sergeant Bluff-Luton School. He loved to golf with his son Jim and grandsons Austin and Ethan. He enjoyed going to car shows around Siouxland and his annual trip to the Des Moines Goodguys Car Show at the fairgrounds with Austin Clay and Sean Hurley. Austin and Grandpa had many adventures. Craig was a friend of Bill W. and a member of the Strollers, Goodguys and Boy Scouts. On June 14, 2020, Craig was honored with a ceremonial Honor Flight at the Vietnam Memorial in South Sioux City, since they were unable to fly.

He is survived by his wife Nancy Kelly of Jefferson; children Jim Kelly and girlfriend Kristie Henry of Le Mars, Iowa, Heather (Eric) Koster of Le Mars, Kandice Bice-Ray of San Antonio, Texas, Melisa (Chris) Hoesing of Sioux Falls, S.D., Erica Clay of Sioux City, Wendy (Kari) Clay of Sioux City; 13 grandchildren Amber, Emma, and Ethan Kelly, Katelyn and Avery Koster, Jarrette Ray, Evelyn and Oliver Hoesing, Madelyn and Joslyn Androy, Austin Clay, Jasmine Toben, and Ian Clay; brother Kim (Debra) Kelly; sister, Connie (Mat) Kleinschmidt; double cousin, Doyle (Donna) Kelly; parents-in-law Russell and Midge Hall; brothers-in-law Pat (Linda) Hall, Tim (Lois) Hall, and Joe Hall; sister-in-law, Kathy (Bruce) Rubida; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; aunt and uncle, Ruth and Jess Kelly; and nephew, Clint Kelly.

The family would like to thank the VA, Hospice of Siouxland, and family and friends for all of their wonderful care, support, and encouragement given to Craig.