Menu
Search
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Crystal L. Mauch

Crystal L. (Young) Mauch

Ankeny, Iowa, formerly Mapleton, Iowa

Crystal L. (Young) Mauch, 38, of Ankeny, formerly Mapleton, passed away on Tuesday, Oct, 27, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. today at Trinity Lutheran Church in Avoca, Iowa.

Crystal was born Feb. 17, 1982, in Harlan, Iowa, to Ladonna Young and Richard Schoemer. Crystal received her GED in 1998, pursued nursing as an LPN from Western Iowa Tech in Denison, Iowa, and became an RN in 2012.

Left to cherish Crystal 's memories are her daughter, Jayden Young; son, Keivin Hennings; her husband, Jason Mauch and his children, Lorissa (Jonathan) Peterson and Colby Mauch; brother-in-law, Josh(Mary) Mauch; mother-in-law, Kaye Mauch; her brother, Mike Young; sister, Kayla Wheeler; her mother, Ladonna Young; and her grandma, aunts, uncles and cousins that Crystal enjoyed road trips to visit, even if it was in the middle of the night.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Sioux City Journal on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.