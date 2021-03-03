Menu
Curtis Allan Behr
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021

Curtis Allan Behr

Sioux City

Curtis Allan Behr, 65, of Sioux City passed away on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, from leukemia and pneumonia.

He was born on Feb. 15, 1955, in Marshalltown, Iowa, the son of Kenneth W. and Freda J. Behr. He graduated from Marshalltown High School in 1973 and earned a Bachelor's degree from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. Curtis worked as a stock broker for a few years then as a manager for Foot Locker shoe stores in several communities.

His greatest passion was to be the owner of a bar and restaurant business, which he achieved in Sioux City with Teasers Gentlemen's Club, Tailgators, and MacBehr's. Curtis married Lucinda (Cindy) Rucker on July 25, 1996.

Curtis is survived by a brother, Douglas Behr (Dee) of New Hartford, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Cindy; and his parents, Kenneth and Freda.

Memorials can be directed to Noah's Hope Animal Shelter in Sioux City and The Leukemia Society.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
My deepest condolences to Curtis' family. He was one if the most down to earth man I know. He'll be missed
Jason Boltz
March 3, 2021
Prayers for your Family Curtis was great man and my kids have such fond memories of Curtis especially looking at Christmas lights around Sioux City.
Jason Sands
March 3, 2021
Our deepest sympathy. Your family is in our hearts and prayers.
Wanda and Dale Lockamy
March 3, 2021
We are so sad to lose Curtis. He was a loved and valued member of our family. He will be missed. Condolences to your family.
Kathy & Ed
March 3, 2021
