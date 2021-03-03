Curtis Allan Behr

Sioux City

Curtis Allan Behr, 65, of Sioux City passed away on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, from leukemia and pneumonia.

He was born on Feb. 15, 1955, in Marshalltown, Iowa, the son of Kenneth W. and Freda J. Behr. He graduated from Marshalltown High School in 1973 and earned a Bachelor's degree from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. Curtis worked as a stock broker for a few years then as a manager for Foot Locker shoe stores in several communities.

His greatest passion was to be the owner of a bar and restaurant business, which he achieved in Sioux City with Teasers Gentlemen's Club, Tailgators, and MacBehr's. Curtis married Lucinda (Cindy) Rucker on July 25, 1996.

Curtis is survived by a brother, Douglas Behr (Dee) of New Hartford, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Cindy; and his parents, Kenneth and Freda.

Memorials can be directed to Noah's Hope Animal Shelter in Sioux City and The Leukemia Society.