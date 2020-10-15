Cynthia K. Westeen

Sioux City

Cynthia "Cindy" K. Westeen, 62, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at a local hospital from COVID-19.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. today at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. The family requests attendees to dress in casual attire, to wear masks, and observe social distancing. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Monday in Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Cindy was born on Sept. 15, 1958, in Grand Island, Neb., the daughter of Harlan "Jiggs" and Helen (Kehling) Lessman. She grew up in Sioux City and graduated from East High School in 1976. Following graduation, she worked at Lessman Electric as a bookkeeper, which was owned by her father. After her father's passing, she became part owner of Lessman Electric.

On Nov. 17, 1979, she married Ronald Westeen Sr. at Morningside Lutheran Church in Sioux City. To this union two sons were born.

Cindy was a lifelong golfer and bowler. In her school years, she played on the golf team at East High School. She was a member of many golfing and bowling leagues for many years.

Those left to honor her memory are her mother, Helen Lessman of Sioux City; husband, Ronald Sr. of Sioux City; sons, Andy (Audra McAleer) Westeen of Sioux City, and Ronald (Audra) Westeen Jr. of Ankeny, Iowa; brothers, Harlan (Bev) Lessman Jr. and Randy Lessman, both of Sioux City; and many nieces and nephews.

Cindy was preceded in death by her father.

In lieu of flowers, please donate masks to MercyOne Hospital by calling 712-279-2011 for contactless drop-off.