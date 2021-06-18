Menu
Cynthia K. "Cindy" Nolen
Cynthia K. 'Cindy' Nolen

Sioux City

Cynthia K. "Cindy" Nolen, 66, of Sioux City passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021, at a local hospital.

Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Private burial will be at a later date at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Cindy was born on April 13, 1955, in Sioux City to Lawrence and Nancy (Thompson) Schrader. She served in the United States Marine Corps from 1975 to 1977. She lived in Sioux City for the majority of her life, returning home permanently after her time spent in the military.

On Oct. 28, 1983, she married Joe "Smoke" Nolen in Dakota City. Joe passed away in 2019.

Cindy was a proud mother and grandmother; her family meant the world to her.

She is survived by her son, JJ Nolen (Stephanie) of Missouri; daughter, Angel Stoner (Cameron) of Omaha, Neb.; four grandchildren, Nathan Nolen, Haley Nolen, Bryce Nolen, and Jasmine Stoner; and four brothers, Mark, Robert, Kris, and Matthew.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe; parents; and a brother, David.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Jun. 18, 2021.
