Dale Arnold Boerma

Sioux Center, Iowa

77, died Monday, June 14, 2021. Services: June 18 at 1:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, LCMS, Hawarden, Iowa. Burial: after the service, Grace Hill Cemetery. Visitation: June 18 at 12:30 p.m., at the church. Arrangements with Porter Funeral Home in Hawarden.