My condolences to the family! My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Sorry I couldn't make it to the service. He will be deeply missed.
teresa simeon
March 26, 2021
Valecia and Family
March 26, 2021
So sorry for your loss prayers for the family
Phyllis noland
March 24, 2021
Riding up and down the hills on Glenn Avenue in "Old Blue" hanging on for dear life. I will miss you till i see you again brother.
Valerie Ann Maxfield
March 23, 2021
I didn´t have the pleasure of knowing Dale very much or for very long, but what I did know of him was that he was a great, hardworking man who´d do just about anything and for anyone. The world is a little less without him around. God bless the Frank family and RIP Dale.