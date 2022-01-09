Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dallas L. Sexton
1941 - 2022
BORN
1941
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA

Dallas L. Sexton

North Sioux City

Dallas L. Sexton, 80, of North Sioux City passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at his home.

Services were at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Private family burial will be held on Thursday at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation was from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, at the funeral home and the family was present from 6 to 8 p.m.

Dallas Leonard, the son of Leonard and Welda (Bradshaw) Sexton, was born July 26, 1941, in Sioux City. He was raised in North Sioux City. Dallas attended Sioux Point School through seventh grade then went to McCook School for eighth grade and graduated from Jefferson High School in 1959.

On Jan. 30, 1960, Dallas was united in marriage to Shirley Bristol in North Sioux City, and this union was blessed with four children. The family made their home in North Sioux City. Dallas worked as a foreman for American Equipment for 43 years and retired when the business closed. He then worked part-time doing custodial work at Mayflower Church.

Dallas enjoyed traveling, camping, and day trips to go gambling and eating out. Above all, he truly enjoyed going to his grandchildren's activities and spending time with his wife.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Sexton of North Sioux City; four children, Timothy (Deborah) Sexton of Sioux City, Tammy (Lindy Sr.) Pedersen of Sioux City, Tommy (Angie) Sexton of McCook Lake, and Trena (Jody) Hoffman of Elk Point, S.D.; eight grandchildren, Andy, Nate, Tara, Lindy Jr., Adam, Zach, Jared, and Darrick; and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one granddaughter, Emily.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
So very sorry for your loss. Your family is in my prayers.
Margaret Roost McCoy
Work
January 12, 2022
We are so sorry for your loss, please know you are all in our thoughts and prayers
Jim and Linda Prevail
Friend
January 10, 2022
Thoughts and sympathy to you, Shirley. Take comfort in your family.
Judy Brusseau
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results