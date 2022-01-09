Dallas L. Sexton

North Sioux City

Dallas L. Sexton, 80, of North Sioux City passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at his home.

Services were at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Private family burial will be held on Thursday at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation was from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, at the funeral home and the family was present from 6 to 8 p.m.

Dallas Leonard, the son of Leonard and Welda (Bradshaw) Sexton, was born July 26, 1941, in Sioux City. He was raised in North Sioux City. Dallas attended Sioux Point School through seventh grade then went to McCook School for eighth grade and graduated from Jefferson High School in 1959.

On Jan. 30, 1960, Dallas was united in marriage to Shirley Bristol in North Sioux City, and this union was blessed with four children. The family made their home in North Sioux City. Dallas worked as a foreman for American Equipment for 43 years and retired when the business closed. He then worked part-time doing custodial work at Mayflower Church.

Dallas enjoyed traveling, camping, and day trips to go gambling and eating out. Above all, he truly enjoyed going to his grandchildren's activities and spending time with his wife.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Sexton of North Sioux City; four children, Timothy (Deborah) Sexton of Sioux City, Tammy (Lindy Sr.) Pedersen of Sioux City, Tommy (Angie) Sexton of McCook Lake, and Trena (Jody) Hoffman of Elk Point, S.D.; eight grandchildren, Andy, Nate, Tara, Lindy Jr., Adam, Zach, Jared, and Darrick; and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one granddaughter, Emily.