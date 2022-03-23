Daniel Verlan Camerer

LaPine, Ore., formerly Sergeant Bluff

Daniel Verlan Camerer died on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at his residence in LaPine.

Services will be held on Thursday, March 31. Interment will be at 11 a.m. at Spanish Fork Cemetery in Spanish Fork, Utah, followed by Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 187 South Main Street, Spanish Fork. Arrangements with Walker Funeral Home of Spanish Fork.

Dan was born Oct. 21, 1945, in Sergeant Bluff to Leonard "Morgan" and Verla Lucillie (Hoopingardner) Camerer. Dan grew up and attended Sergeant Bluff schools, graduating from Sergeant Bluff High School in 1964. After high school, Dan owned and operated a service station in Sergeant Bluff and met and married Jerrie Lorraine (Collier) in 1966. The couple had three daughters, Danielle, Denise and Lori. Dan and Jerrie left Sergeant Bluff in 1976 and moved their family to Oregon.

Dan began working in construction in the late 70s, specializing in rebar placement for structural support of concrete roads. Due to travel and variety of work locations, Dan discovered his interest in prospecting for gold. One of his favorite prospecting locations was the Blue Bucket in Eastern Oregon. He became a lifetime member of GPAA (Gold Prospectors Association of America) and enjoyed sharing this hobby with family and friends.

Dan met and married his second wife Oralyn in 1980. They resided in Spanish Fork, Utah, where Dan continued his work in construction. They enjoyed their time together, travels and 20 years of marriage until her passing in August of 2000. Dan retired from road construction and began working for the US Forest Service. He worked seasonally on forest fire crews. Dan enjoyed time spent working on national forest land in Idaho and Utah. This time spent with the US Forest Service turned out to be a favorite job of his.

Dan was a soft-spoken, well-organized and creative person. In addition to gold prospecting, his hobbies included fishing, rockhounding, jewelry design, sketching, painting, gardening and restoration of old furniture and machinery. He was known for his home-grown tomatoes and his ability to fix, rebuild or repair anything broken.

He is survived by his three daughters, Danielle Camerer of Eugene, Ore., Denise and husband Mike Rundell of Waldport, Ore., and Laraine (Lori) Camerer of Sunriver, Ore.; five grandchildren, Kortney, Mackenzie, River, Dakota, and Vincent; sister Noni Sparkman of Arlington, Texas; brother, John Camerer and his wife, Ann, of Sioux City; numerous nieces and nephews; and lifetime friends Elbert and Sandy Baker of Sergeant Bluff, and Glen (Red) Mattinson of Spanish Fork, Utah.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Oralyn Camerer; parents Morgan and Verla Camerer; sister Marilyn Peterson; and brother Larry Camerer.