Daniel 'Dan' L. Hutchins

South Sioux City

Daniel "Dan" L. Hutchins, 73, of South Sioux City, passed away peacefully on Nov. 22, 2020, at home with his wife by his side.

Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City, with Pastor Nola Briggs officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery at Sioux City, Iowa. Visitation, with the family present, will begin one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Dan was born on Jan. 18, 1947, in Sioux City. He graduated from Boys Town. He lived the majority of his life in South Sioux City. Dan married Cheryl Kampfe on Aug. 31, 1968. They were blessed with 52 years together.

Dan was a working man and throughout the years worked at IBP/Tyson, ConAgra Foodsichardson Milling, and enjoyed his retirement job at Sam's Club. He was an avid hunter and loved being outside working in the garden or his yard.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; daughters, Kim (Kevin) Wiggs of Homer, Neb., and Dawn (Ronald) Neal of Malcolm, Neb.; nine grandkids; five great- grandchildren; two sisters, Kathy and Patti; two brothers-in-law, Gary (Jeannie) Kampfe and Ralph Smith; three sisters-in-law, Judy Engel, Barb (Jay) Bowman, and Bev (Kenny) Smith; several nieces, nephews; and many close friends.

Dan was preceded in death by his son, Danny Hutchins; daughter, Georgia Hughes; granddaughter, Kari Holliday; sister-in-law, Margo Smith; sister-in-law, Colleen Kampfe; brother-in-law, Terry Kampfe; father and mother-in-law, Ed and Alyce Kampfe; uncle and aunt, Charles and Carolyn Green; and his grandfather, Eugene Leriger.

The family would like to thank the many family and friends for their support and love. Thank you to UnityPoint Home Health for their care and a special thank you to his nurse, Marcia for being so awesome, special, and caring. Thank you to Hospice of Siouxland for your attentive care.