Daniel Joseph Martin

Ponca, Neb.

Daniel Joseph Martin, 80, of Ponca, Neb., died Saturday, March 13, 2021, at his home in Ponca.

Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. today at the funeral home.

Daniel Martin was born Dec. 30, 1940, in Sioux City, the son of Harvey and Nora (Cutler) Martin. He grew up in Sioux City and graduated from Heelan Catholic High School. After graduation Dan joined the Air Force. He was honorably discharged in September of 1964. He moved to the East Coast for a short period of time before returning to Sioux City. Dan married Dawn Dickson June 23, 1977. Together they made their home in Sioux City until moving to Ponca in 1988.

Dan worked at the Sioux City Journal for over 30 years. He also worked bridge construction and owned and operated River City Rollers. He helped organize and coach ice hockey, roller hockey and was involved with Face Off Street Hockey League and adult Hockey League. Dan loved spending time with his wife, Dawn, daughter, Lindsay and his grandchildren. Whether it was motorcycling, camping, boating, skiing or bicycling, he enjoyed his time with them. Dan also went on RAGBRAI, rollerblading and riding his bike.

He is survived by his wife, Dawn of Ponca; two children, Lindsay Anderson of Sioux City, and Shawn Martin of Colfax, Wash.; two grandchildren, Espen and Rylin Anderson; two sisters, Carmelrose (Joe) Burns of Cheyenne, Wyo. and Bernadette (John) Mitchell of New York; sisters and brother-in-laws, Diana (Art) Morgan of Frisco, Texas, Dennis Dickson of Jacksonville, Fla., Donna (Jim) Carlin of Sioux City, David (Kathy) Dickson of Pineville, Mo., Darlene (Mike) Dufrene-Skinner of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Dana (Rodger) Howell of Sioux City; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Danny Jo Martin; and siblings, Bernadette Carroll, Annette Lethcoe, and Owen Martin; and his mother- and father-in-law, Donald and Ramona Dickson.