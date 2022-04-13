Daniel L. 'Dan' McCabe

Newcastle, Neb.

Daniel L. "Dan" McCabe, 83, of Newcastle passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at his home surrounded by family.

Memorial Mass will be held at 4 p.m. today at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Newcastle. Visitation with the family present will be one hour prior to the service, and again for one hour following the service. Mohr Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Dan was born May 6, 1938, in Ponca Neb., the son of Louis and Mary (Manley) McCabe. He graduated from Newcastle Public School in 1956. Dan married Katherine Kneifl on July 27, 1956, at St. Peters Catholic Church in Newcastle.

He worked for Dixon County Road Department for 43 years and raised his four children on the family farm for 64 years.

Dan enjoyed spending time on the river with family and friends. He spent countless hours driving through his "Turkey Creek Paradise" fixing fence, shearing cedars, spraying weeds, and starting fires! He also enjoyed tinkering in his shop. During retirement Dan and Katherine wintered for 22 years in South Padre Island, Texas, and made many special friends along the way. He was the last surviving member of the original "A Team" group who met daily at Lyles Bar for a morning session of BS!

Dan was very proud of his family. Time spent with his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids was one of the things he looked forward to most.

Dan is survived by his wife of 65 years, Katherine; daughters, Julie Sydow (Kevin Dohma), and Nancy (Tom) Walsh, all of Ponca; sons, Dick (Nita) McCabe of Emerson, Neb., and Tom (Shelly) McCabe of Vermillion, S.D.; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bill and Tom; son-in-law, Jerry Sydow; and grandson Ryan Sydow.