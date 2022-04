Daniel Paul McGarry

Yankton, S.D.

72, died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Services: Oct. 4 at 10:30 a.m., St. Benedict Catholic Church, Yankton. Livestream available at www.facebook.com/WintzRay. Burial: Sacred Heart Cemetery, Yankton. Visitation: Oct. 3 from 5 to 7 p.m., Wintz & Ray Funeral Home, Yankton.