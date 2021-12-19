Menu
Daniel R. Nichols
FUNERAL HOME
Cappadona Funeral Home
1020 E. Fillmore Street
Colorado Springs, CO

Daniel R. Nichols, LTC

Colorado Springs, Colo., formerly Sioux City

Daniel R. Nichols, (LTC, retired, U.S. Army) passed away on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. He was a former resident of Sioux City, IA, and a longtime resident of Colorado Springs, where he lived at the time of his death.

Dan's Memorial Service and burial will be held Jan. 13 and 14, 2022, in Colorado Springs. Online condolences may be made at the website www.cappadonafh.com. Arrangements are with Cappadona Funeral Home in Colorado Springs.

Dan will be greatly missed by his wife of 49 years, Mary Lou (Wadedo); three children, Jeremy (Stephanie), Christopher, and Suzanna; grandsons, Jackson and Charlie; sister Sherry Salado Steele; and many other relatives and friends.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
3122 Poinsetta Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
Jan
14
Burial
11:00a.m.
Pikes Peak National Cemetery
10545 Drennan Road, Colorado Springs, CO
The Edwards Family
January 12, 2022
The Buckley SFB military Retiree Activities Office (RAO) would like to offer our sincere condolences and our gratitude for LTC Nichols' service to our country in the Army. If you would like help with any matters related to casualty assistance, Defense Finance & Accounting Service, Survivor Benefit Plan (SBP), Veterans Affairs (VA), etc. you can contact our office on Buckley SFB at 720-847-6693. The RAO is staffed by volunteers, all military retirees themselves, and our sole purpose is to provide assistance to any military retirees and surviving spouses/family members with anything related to their military service and/or benefits, in particular during difficult times such as this. We are deeply sorry for your loss. Steve Young Lt Col, USAF, Ret Director, Buckley SFB RAO
Steve Young
December 19, 2021
Our deepest and heartfelt sympathy on the loss of your dear husband, Dan who was a great guy, great husband, great father, and great Giddie! Mary Lou, we were so sorry to read Dan´s obituary in the Sioux City Journal this morning. We were so blessed to have shared meals and spent time with you and Dan why you lived here in Sioux City. God bless bless him with Eternal light for all the good that he did in this life! Rest In Peace, Dan and our prayers are with all of you, Mary Lou. Love, Jim, Kathy and Jimmy
Jim, Kathy and Jimmy Rehal
December 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results