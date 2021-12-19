Daniel R. Nichols, LTC

Colorado Springs, Colo., formerly Sioux City

Daniel R. Nichols, (LTC, retired, U.S. Army) passed away on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. He was a former resident of Sioux City, IA, and a longtime resident of Colorado Springs, where he lived at the time of his death.

Dan's Memorial Service and burial will be held Jan. 13 and 14, 2022, in Colorado Springs. Online condolences may be made at the website www.cappadonafh.com. Arrangements are with Cappadona Funeral Home in Colorado Springs.

Dan will be greatly missed by his wife of 49 years, Mary Lou (Wadedo); three children, Jeremy (Stephanie), Christopher, and Suzanna; grandsons, Jackson and Charlie; sister Sherry Salado Steele; and many other relatives and friends.