Darla J. Montgomery

Marshalltown, Iowa

Darla J. Montgomery, 59, of Marshalltown passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Family-led services for Darla will take place at 1 p.m. today at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 315 Hamilton Blvd in Sioux City. Mitchell Family Funeral Home in Marshalltown took care of arrangements. For condolences, please visit www.mitchellfh.com. Her service in Marshalltown is available to view at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home Facebook page.

Born Darla Jean Jongma on April 26, 1962, in Sioux Center, Iowa, she was the daughter of Sidney and Noreen (Reit) Jongma. She graduated from North High School with the class of 1980.

After meeting the love of her life, Jim Montgomery, they were united in marriage on Oct. 29, 1993. The two enjoyed spending every minute together. They made their home in Marshalltown where she worked at Hy-Vee as a cook.

She was an active member of Journey Church and in her free time, Darla enjoyed cooking, gardening each spring and playing phone games. She also enjoyed traveling, notably her trips to see family in North Carolina and to Europe. More than anything else, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 28 years, Jim; children, Derek Jongma and Krissy Viorla; grandchildren, Ava Jongma, Axton Jongma, Derrius Smith, Rylan Smith and Iziah Warnell; mother, Noreen Jongma; siblings, Doris "Dee" (Bert) Shoumaker, Denise (Donnie) Monroe, Dwayne Jongma, and Deanne Adams; father-in-law, Keith Larson; brothers-in-law, Greg Montgomery and Bob Montgomery; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved dogs, Rock and Maui.

She was preceded in death by her father, Sidney Jongma; grandson, Maxwell Viorla; son-in-law, Todd Viorla; mother-in-law, Jolene Larson; and sister-in-law, Mary Jongma.