Darlene Clara Arens

Remsen, Iowa

Darlene Clara Arens, 92, of Remsen passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at her daughter's home in Sioux Falls, S.D., surrounded by her family.

Memorial mass will be 10:30 a.m. today at St Mary's Catholic Church in Remsen with Father William McCarthy officiating and Deacon Rick Roder assisting. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery in Remsen. Visitation with family present was held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, with a parish rosary and vigil prayer service all at 5 p.m. at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the service today at the funeral home.

Darlene was born March 27, 1929, at Le Mars, Iowa, the daughter of Al & Agnes (Kunkel) Thill. She was raised and educated near Remsen. She attended Marion Township Country School for grade school, then St. Mary's High School in Remsen where she graduated in 1946. After graduation she worked for Offerman Drug for two years.

On Nov. 18, 1948, she married Donald Arens at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Remsen. The couple made their home on a farm north of Remsen for 40 years. The couple was blessed with five children. They moved into Remsen in 1983. She worked as an interior decorator for 17 years. Donald passed away Dec. 11, 1988.

She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, church guild, and Catholic Daughters of America. She enjoyed farming, fishing, golfing, bowling and playing cards. The best moments in her life were spent with family.

She is survived by her five children, Thomas (Barb) Arens of Sioux City, Karen Sherman of Sioux Falls, Keith (Mary) Arens of Remsen, Connie Sherman of Tamarac, Fla., and Michael Arens of Remsen; 18 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and two sisters, Joyce Loutsch and Ellen Ruhland, both of Remsen.

She was preceded by her parents; her husband, Donald; her in-laws, Ferd and Francis Arens; her grandson Ben Arens; brothers-in-law, Dale Loutsch and Ron Ruhland; and sister-in-law, Evelyn (Allan) Gruchow.