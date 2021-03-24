Darlene Ernst

Sioux City

Darlene Ernst, 93, of Sioux City passed away surrounded by her family on March 22, 2021, at a local retirement home.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Schleswig, Iowa. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Darlene was born on Dec. 29, 1927, in Ida County to Asmus and Marie (Mueller) Roennau. She was baptized Jan. 24, 1928, by Rev. Frekse and confirmed on April 18, 1943, by Rev. Carl Schmidt at Zion Lutheran Church. She lived on a farm until she was four, and then the family moved to Denison where she attended school at Zion Lutheran. Darlene later went to Denison Community School, graduating with the class of 1946.

She was united in marriage to Vernon Ernst on Sept. 29, 1946 at Zion Church. To this union six children were born. They farmed west of Schleswig all of their married life. After the death of Vernon on Oct. 22, 1965, she moved to Schleswig. She started working at Eventide as a nurses aide for over 25 years.

Darlene enjoyed reading, cross stitching and embroidery. She cross-stitched a baby quilt for each grandchild and great-grandchild, and a tablecloth for each one as they got married. She enjoyed attending her children and grandchildren's activities.

She is survived by her children Steve (Jan) Ernst of Modesto, Calif., Sheryl Allison of Birmingham, Ala., Pam Lindahl of Omaha, Neb., Scott (Brenda) Ernst of Sioux City, and Ross Ernst of Sacramento, Calif.; ten grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Vicky Lynn; husband Vernon Ernst; sisters, Jo Ann Grau, and DonnaBelle Massman; brother, Leonard Marquardt; sons-in-law, Gus Lindahl, and Richard Allison; and a granddaughter, Melissa (Ernst) Brown.