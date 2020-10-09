Darlene S. Cardwell

Sioux City

Darlene S. Cardwell, 81, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at a local nursing home.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be in Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Darlene was born on May 31, 1939, in Mitchell, S.D., to George and Caroll (Mills) Draisey. She came to Sioux City as a child and lived here ever since.

She was united in marriage to Gaylan Edwards and together they were blessed with five children. She later married Richard Cardwell. Darlene worked in housekeeping at several area nursing homes, retiring from Holy Spirit. Darlene was a natural caretaker, caring for many people in their homes.

She was a member of Crescent Park United Methodist Church and enjoyed gambling, dancing, rollerskating when she was younger, traveling, coffee and listening to country music. She could be seen throughout Sioux City often walking or riding the city buses, always making friends with the bus drivers.

Those left to honor her memory include her children, Craig Edwards of Texas City, Texas, Carla Edwards, Cindy Edwards (Tim Lester), Gaylan Edwards, and Rodney Edwards, all of Sioux City; 14 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister, Caron (Larry) Dalton of Le Mars, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Robert Draisey, Marilyn Bandza, and Kenneth Draisey; and infant brother, Harold Draisey.