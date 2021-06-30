Menu
Darlene Stusse
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA

Darlene Stusse

Sioux City

Darlene Stusse, 88, of Sioux City passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Holy Cross Parish St. Michael. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday with vigil service at 7 p.m. at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Darlene was born the daughter of John and Amelia (Lechtenberg) Pierre on Nov. 4, 1932, in Hawarden, Iowa. She graduated from Kingsley High School. Darlene married Robert Stusse on Oct. 23, 1950, in Kingsley. They enjoyed 50 years together. Bob passed away July 17, 2000.

She worked as the medication manager for Goodwill Industries for 27 years.

Darlene enjoyed spending time with her 16 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Her life was centered around her strong faith which helped her get through her many struggles, including the polio epidemic of 1952. She enjoyed playing bingo and going to the casino with Bob and, after his death, found great joy in spending time with her family and her cat Tony.

Darlene is survived by her children, Rick (Joy) Stusse of Fairfax, Randy (Sheryl) Stusse of Sioux City, Ron (Julie) Stusse of Sioux City, Don (Kathy) Stusse of Sioux City, Albert (Janean) Stusse of Council Bluffs, Nick (Kelly Champlin) Stusse of Sioux City, and Lori (Rick) Moore of Sioux City; sister, Marcele Newman; and sister-in-law, Arlene Held.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob; son in infancy, Rodney; brothers, Don and Ray; and great-grandson, Reece.

The family would like to thank Carrie Stusse, her oldest granddaughter, for her loving care and allowing Darlene to spend her last days at home.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd, Sioux City, IA
Jul
2
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd, Sioux City, IA
Jul
3
Service
10:30a.m.
Holy Cross Parish St. Michael
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
Randy, sorry to hear about the passing of yourmother
Larry Couron
July 3, 2021
I have had the privilege of working with Lori for 31 years. Along with her friendship I also got to know her mom. Darlene's faith has not only helped her thru the years but many others as well. She will be greatly missed. Wishing you all my deepest sympathy.
Lari Adair
Friend
July 1, 2021
Smithfield Foods Family
June 30, 2021
