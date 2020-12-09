Darlys J. Stevens

Washta, Iowa

Darlys J. Stevens, 87, of Washta passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 in MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee, Iowa. Pastor Barb Dinelli will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand Meadow Cemetery rural Washta. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. For the visitation only 15 people at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. The service will be live streamed on the Boothby Funeral Home website with the assistance of Fuller Digital Solutions. Please practice social distancing, and masks will be required at the funeral and the visitation. Online condolences can be left at www.boothbyfuneral.com.

Darlys was born on March 24, 1933, to Thomas John and Mrytle (Heinis) Dawson in Grand Meadow Township, Iowa. She attended Grand Meadow Schools, graduating in 1951. Darlys played for the Cherokee County 4-H softball team and they were state champions in their division in 1951. She was united in marriage on Dec. 21, 1957 to Ronald Stevens in the Meadow Star United Methodist Church.

She worked at the Cherokee County Court House in the early 1950s. She began working for Central Trust and Savings Bank in Washta in 1956 and later became the branch manager. After devoting 57 years to her job, she retired on May 31, 2013. Darlys also worked as the City Clerk for the City of Washta for over 40 years.

Darlys was a member of the Meadow Star United Methodist Church in rural Washta. She was a member of the Apache Bowling League in Cherokee for over 50 years. Darlys was a second mother to all of her nieces and nephews, frequently attending their sports activities. She enjoyed bowling, card playing, watching sports on television and in person. She loved attending the Iowa Girls High School State softball tournament in Fort Dodge.

She is survived her brother Tom Dawson and his wife Doris of Washta; sister-in-laws Joanne Dawson of Cherokee and Sharon Dawson of Chandler, Ariz.; along with her many loving nieces and nephews and many friends.

Darlys was preceded in death by her parents; husband on June 27, 2012; brothers Jim and Jack Dawson; sister Audrey Pitts; brother-in-law Carl Pitts; and nephew Roger Pitts.