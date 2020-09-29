Darrell D. Knee

Sioux City

Darrell D. Knee, 65, of Sioux City, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at his residence after gallantly fighting pancreatic cancer for two years.

Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Burial will be in Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home.

Darrell Dean Knee was born on Jan. 22, 1955, in Omaha, the son of Elmery and Irene (Ward) Knee. Being the son of a minister, they moved many times. He graduated in 1973 from high school in Sweet Home, Ore. He then attended the Mid-America Nazarene College from 1973 to 1975.

On May 26, 1977, he was united in marriage to Karen Squire in Olathe, Kan. They made their home in Sioux City. Darrell worked for eight years at Sears, then for Gateway. He had been currently working for WJ Roofing as a purchasing agent. Also over the years, he was an area landlord, with many tenants. For more than 25 years, he was a weekly lay minster for inmates at the Elk Point City Jail.

Darrell is survived by his wife, Karen of Sioux City; his mother, Irene Knee of Tabor, Iowa; three brothers, Dennis (Rachel) Knee of Olathe, Duane Knee of Tabor, and Donald (Mary Ann) Knee of Battle Creek, Neb.

He was preceded in death by his father.