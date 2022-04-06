Darrell Pranke

Sioux City

Darrell Pranke, 90, of Sioux City passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022, after a brief illness.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at St. Joseph Church, Ellendale, in rural Merrill, Iowa. Burial will be at St. Joseph Ellendale Cemetery. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Darrell was born on April 19, 1931, to Margaret Loubey and Herman Pranke. He graduated from Heelan High School in 1951 and attended Comptometer School in Sioux City. In December of 1953, he started working at the Sioux City Post Office, where he worked for 33 years. He retired from the Post Office working as a rural mail carrier in Lawton, Iowa, in May of 1986.

He married Frances Tooker on June 19, 1954. He and his wife Frances have two children: daughter, Kelly (John) Lenz, from Peoria, Ill., and son, Kerry (Phyllis Boudreau) Pranke from Choctaw, OK. He has five grandchildren: Brittany (Joshua) Ferguson, Nicolas (Melissa Primmer) Lenz, Stephanie Pranke, Amanda Lenz, and Connor Lenz; he has two great-grandchildren Quorra and Mira Ferguson, and a sister, LaVera (William) Manley of Akron, Iowa.

Darrell was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, where he counted money, worked Bingo, and was a third-degree Knight Council 743. He was an avid Heelan High School fan, St. Louis Cardinals fan, and attended the 1967 World Series in St. Louis. He pitched softball for 25 years, and after 25 years was selected for the all-star team. He also coached Little League for three years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marge; and brothers, Edward, LeRoy, Laverne, and Herman.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to the Disabled American Veterans.