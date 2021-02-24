Menu
Darryl E. Marshall
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City, IA

Darryl E. Marshall

Sioux City

Darryl E. Marshall, 76, died Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at Westwood Specialty Care in Sioux City.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel, 1801 Morningside Ave. Service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

Darryl Edward Marshall, the son of Paul and Martha (Adams) Marshall was born Feb. 11, 1945, in Alhambra, Calif. He was educated in California before entering the U.S. Army. Darryl served two tours in Vietnam.

On May 11, 1974, Darryl was united in marriage with Margery Evans in Burlingame, Calif. He spent his entire career in the Army, having attained the rank of Staff Sergeant before his honorable discharge.

Darryl enjoyed comic books, Star Wars, Star Trek, and playing games on the computer with his wife. He also liked to attend auctions with his wife.

Darryl is survived by his wife, Margery, of Sioux City; children, Inda Marshall, Bambi Marshall (Johnson), and Jordan Marshall, all of Sioux City; grandchildren, Michael Marshall, Caitlyn Swanson, Alyssa Kuhlman, and Dylan Kuhlman; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Darnella Heard, Inda Lecaros, Anna Painter, all of California; his Chihuahua, Cookie; many nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue, Sioux City, IA
Feb
27
Service
2:00p.m.
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue, Sioux City, IA
