Sioux City Journal
David L. Blanchard Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA

David L. Blanchard, Jr.

Sioux City

David L. Blanchard, Jr., 59, of Sioux City passed away on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at a local hospital.

Prayer Service will be held at 7 p.m. today at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

David Lynn Blanchard, Jr. was born on Feb. 4, 1962, in Red Bank, N. J., to David, Sr. and Pat (Tomaino) Blanchard. The family moved to Sioux City in 1968. David graduated from West High School in 1981.

David was a Mazda mechanic in Iowa and Texas, as well as a Volkswagen mechanic. He also put up cell phone towers and worked at State Steel. He enjoyed racing motocross, raising his Great Pyrenees dogs, and loved reading Louis L'Amour Western novels.

He is survived by his parents, David, Sr. and Pat Blanchard; daughter, Davielle; three grandchildren, Quentin, Dallas, and Delilah; two brothers, Richard and James (Dawn); and four nephews, Miles, Cameron, Dawson and Chance.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Margaret and Thomas Tomaino, and Loren and Alyce Blanchard.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd., Sioux, IA
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To all of Davey's family, please know even though I wasn't able to be there, you were all in my thoughts and prayers. Pat and Dave, no parent should lose a child at any age so I am so sorry for your heartache. Richie and Jimmy, I understand your pain having just lost my brother too and my sister 11 year ago. I promise you will be able to smile at the memories. Quentin, your resemblance to your handsome grandpa is uncanny. I hope you grow up to be like he was with his personality, intelligence and kindness. My heart aches for all of you. Deepest sympathy, love Raija. Condolences from Matt and Dan and families and from Brad.
Raija Weiershauser
Friend
January 2, 2022
Dave was my friend, did not know he passed until today. When ever our paths crosse we would smile and catch up for a bit. To his family, my sincere sympathy and rip my friend.
bob shoultz
January 1, 2022
Oh my goodness! We are so sorry to see this on the way to AZ for the winter. Please know we are thinking of you Pat and David. Way too young and we hope you soon can find some peace in your grief.
The Juons
Other
December 30, 2021
