David L. Blanchard, Jr.

Sioux City

David L. Blanchard, Jr., 59, of Sioux City passed away on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at a local hospital.

Prayer Service will be held at 7 p.m. today at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

David Lynn Blanchard, Jr. was born on Feb. 4, 1962, in Red Bank, N. J., to David, Sr. and Pat (Tomaino) Blanchard. The family moved to Sioux City in 1968. David graduated from West High School in 1981.

David was a Mazda mechanic in Iowa and Texas, as well as a Volkswagen mechanic. He also put up cell phone towers and worked at State Steel. He enjoyed racing motocross, raising his Great Pyrenees dogs, and loved reading Louis L'Amour Western novels.

He is survived by his parents, David, Sr. and Pat Blanchard; daughter, Davielle; three grandchildren, Quentin, Dallas, and Delilah; two brothers, Richard and James (Dawn); and four nephews, Miles, Cameron, Dawson and Chance.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Margaret and Thomas Tomaino, and Loren and Alyce Blanchard.