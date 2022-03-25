David H. Cohen

Sioux City

David H. Cohen, 70, of Sioux City passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Estero, Fla.

Services will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, 3220 Stone Park Blvd, Sioux City, IA 51104. Rabbi Guy Greene will officiate. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

David was born April 12, 1951, to Bernard and Madelyn (Scharff) Cohen in Davenport. He graduated from Central High School. David then attended the University of Iowa where he earned his Bachelor's degree. On May 20, 1973, he was united in marriage to Marilyn Metcalf in Davenport.

David's first job was working at his family's clothing store, Scharff's, before working in management in the food industry for many years. More recently, he spent his career working in casinos. David was a member of Congregation Beth Shalom in Sioux City and Temple Emanuel in Davenport. Everyone who knew David knew he loved to shop at Menards and enjoyed cooking and entertaining.

David is survived by his wife, Marilyn; children, Connie (John) Cohen-Nelson and Bernard "BJ" (Rachel) Cohen; grandchildren, Dylan Nelson, Seneca Nelson, Eliana Cohen, Shai Cohen, and Odeyah Cohen; dear sisters, Judy Cohen, Barbara (Harry) Nevins, and Linda Cohen; and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to World Central Kitchen for Ukraine Relief (World Central Kitchen Attn: Donor Services Team, 200 Mass Ave NW, 7th Floor, Washington, DC 20001) or to your favorite charity.