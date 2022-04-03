David Lee Dooley

Sioux City

David Lee Dooley, 75, of Sioux City passed away on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, unexpectedly at his home.

Celebration of Life will be held from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Family Resource Center, 1819 Morningside Ave, Sioux City.

David continued to assist others by being a tissue donor following his passing.

David, the son of Alfred E and Margaret (Ingram) Dooley, was born on Oct. 14, 1946, in Parkersburg, W. Va. David spent his early years in Omaha, Neb., then moved to Hartington, Neb., where he graduated from Hartington High School in 1964. In 1968, Dave graduated from Wayne State College Cum Laude with honors in Chemistry.

On August 16, 1968, Dave was united in marriage to Virginia (Ginny) Crombie in Hartington. The couple had three sons, Nicholas, Christopher, and Michael.

Dave began his teaching career at Coleridge Community High School in 1968 and taught there until 1977. He received the Nebraska Teacher of the Year award in 1977 while teaching at Coleridge. Dave received his Master of Science degree in Chemistry from Bowling Green State University in 1973. In the fall of 1977, he began teaching Chemistry at Platte Tech College in Columbus, Neb. In 1979 the family moved to Sioux City, and Dave began his career as a Chemist for IPS (now MidAmerican Energy). Dave retired in 2011.

Dave's hobbies included: spending time with family, rebuilding a 1952 Ford PU, researching history on Cedar County, Neb., for his Facebook page, collecting 1950s and 1960s music, and connecting with special friends in Hartington to reminisce of old times. Dave was a member of the American Chemical Society.

Dave is survived by his wife, Ginny; sons, Nick (Shera) Dooley, Chris (Carla) Dooley, and Mike Dooley; grandchildren, Richanna James, Amelia, Chloe, and Damond Dooley; sister, Karen Hochstein; sisters-in-law, Marlene Crombie, and Wanda Crombie; half-brother, John; three stepsiblings; many nieces and nephews; and his father- and mother-in-law.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sue Haberman; three brothers-in-law; half-brother, Dee; and stepfather and stepmother.