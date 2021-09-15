Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David Lynn Jeffres
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bond Memorial Chapel - Mount Juliet
1098 Weston Dr.
Mount Juliet, TN

David Lynn Jeffres

Nashville, Tenn., formerly Sioux City

David Lynn Jeffres, 73, of Nashville, formerly Sioux City, died Labor Day, Sept. 6, 2021, at Alive Hospice in Nashville.

A Facebook memorial page will be created, and a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later time. Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, Tenn. www.bondmemorial.com.

Dave was born Aug. 19, 1948, in South Sioux City, Neb., to Lauren and Frances Jeffres. He grew up on a farm outside Sioux City, Iowa, and remained a farm boy at heart all his life.

He met Vicki Bellows at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, in 1968, and they were married June 6, 1970. Their daughter, Jacee was born in Sioux City in 1978. The three of them moved to Hermitage, Tenn., in 1984, and Samantha Jeffres was born there in 1986. Dave started working at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in 1987 and retired there in 2019.

He was a member of Hermitage United Methodist Church since 1989. He enjoyed gardening and being outside his entire life and was happiest in his own backyard.

He is survived by wife, Vicki Jeffres; daughters, Jacee (Jonathan) Preston and Samantha Corenswet; grandchildren, Gillian Preston, Beau and Evan Corenswet; sister-in-law, Cathy (Rick) Bromelhorst and their children and grandchildren in St. Louis and Albuquerque.

The family is grateful for the dedicated care and kindness that was given to Dave and his family from VUMC (Emergency, ICU, and Palliative care units).


Published by Sioux City Journal on Sep. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bond Memorial Chapel - Mount Juliet
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bond Memorial Chapel - Mount Juliet.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Vicki I am so sorry husband's passing. My prayers are with you and the family at this time. Love you.
Betty Warren
Friend
September 20, 2021
Vickie, our condolences to you and your family. We haven´t seen each other for years but still feel like "swimming " family. Thoughts are with you.
Cleo Hansen
September 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results