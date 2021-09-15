David Lynn Jeffres

Nashville, Tenn., formerly Sioux City

David Lynn Jeffres, 73, of Nashville, formerly Sioux City, died Labor Day, Sept. 6, 2021, at Alive Hospice in Nashville.

A Facebook memorial page will be created, and a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later time. Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, Tenn. www.bondmemorial.com.

Dave was born Aug. 19, 1948, in South Sioux City, Neb., to Lauren and Frances Jeffres. He grew up on a farm outside Sioux City, Iowa, and remained a farm boy at heart all his life.

He met Vicki Bellows at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, in 1968, and they were married June 6, 1970. Their daughter, Jacee was born in Sioux City in 1978. The three of them moved to Hermitage, Tenn., in 1984, and Samantha Jeffres was born there in 1986. Dave started working at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in 1987 and retired there in 2019.

He was a member of Hermitage United Methodist Church since 1989. He enjoyed gardening and being outside his entire life and was happiest in his own backyard.

He is survived by wife, Vicki Jeffres; daughters, Jacee (Jonathan) Preston and Samantha Corenswet; grandchildren, Gillian Preston, Beau and Evan Corenswet; sister-in-law, Cathy (Rick) Bromelhorst and their children and grandchildren in St. Louis and Albuquerque.

The family is grateful for the dedicated care and kindness that was given to Dave and his family from VUMC (Emergency, ICU, and Palliative care units).