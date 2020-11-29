David John Sabag

North Sioux City

David John Sabag, 87, of North Sioux City, passed away surrounded by his family on Nov. 6, 2020. "I never knew another guy who, every day, did just what he wanted to do."

Service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial will be at a later date in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel is handling the arrangements. Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing are required. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

David John Sabag, also known as Junior or "DJ," was born Jan. 12, 1933, to David and Rose Sabag. He was a member of Bishop Heelan's first graduating class and lettered in baseball three times and twice in basketball as a 5'1" Junior and 5'3" Senior – "a fantastic competitor" in his own words.

David went on to play shortstop at the University of Iowa, where he graduated. He then played Class C baseball for the Yankee farm team in 1952 – Hank Aaron was his teammate in the league.

Dave became an impressive golfer with five hole-in-ones, a pool shark, and a tough card player. His friends knew firsthand his irreverence and weren't surprised to hear a snoring noise if their story went on too long. He was known for his quick wit and sense of humor, and was always laughing.

Any stranger soon became a friend; from his wait staff at his favorite restaurants to the parents of local high school athletes on teams he supported, he spoke to you as if he'd always known you.

David's life centered around his family and many longtime friendships, sharing meals, watching sports, and filling the room with his indescribable and infectious laughter. He counted his riches in friends.

David is loved and greatly missed by his wife of 40 years, Judy, and his six children, Trisha (Dale) Spicer, Rick (Rod Thorne) Sabag, Cheryl (Mike) McDonald, Stacey (Ray) Dresser, Renee Siems, and Tina (Nate) Hodne; 11 grandchildren, Janie Simpson, Kellie Simpson, Lillian Simpson, Paul Simpson, Joshua McDonald, Michelle McDonald, Kasey Dresser, Sydney Dresser, Regan Siems, Alexis Hodne and Joseph Hodne; as well as two great-grandchildren, Addison Gallo and Larry Day Jr. Surviving siblings include Phyllis Rashid and Betty-Lou Sundseth.

His parents; two brothers, Phil and Joey Sabag; and his sister, Helen Jean Salem, preceded David in death.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to Bishop Heelan High School.