David K. Gorsett

McCook Lake, S.D.

David K. Gorsett, 75, of McCook Lake, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at a local hospital.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, with the Rev. Roger Madden will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will begin 9 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home.

David was born on Dec. 3, 1944, in Sioux City, to Olin and Phyllis (Stafford) Gorsett. He graduated from Central High School in 1963. After high school, he went on to serve in the U.S. Navy as a boilerman from 1964 to 1967, during which time he served in Vietnam.

After he returned to Sioux City, David married Peggy Watkins on June 28, 1969 in Sioux City. The couple was married for 51 years until his passing. He worked at Prince Manufacturing Company for 34 years in their shipping department, until his retirement.

In his free time, David was an avid golfer, and was a member of many leagues around the Sioux City area. He loved to travel to the Black Hills, and often enjoyed a round of golf during his trips. He was a selfless man, who would help others whenever they needed it, without question.

Left to cherish his memory include his wife, Peggy of McCook Lake; daughter, Jodi Gorsett of Sioux City; son, Bradley Gorsett of McCook Lake; and two sisters, Sandra (Jim) Pallasch of Kenosha, Wis., and Becky (Dennis) Niven of Scottsdale, Ariz.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Richard Gorsett and Doug Gorsett; and four sisters, Bonnie Eyer, Wanda McGarr, Donna Wauhob, and Linda Gorsett.