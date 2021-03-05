David C. 'Pete' Mathern

Sioux City

David C. "Pete" Mathern, 76, of Sioux City passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at his home with his wife by his side.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, at Mater Dei Nativity Catholic Church. Visitation with the family present will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. at the Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Due to COVID-19, masks are required and social distancing will be enforced. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Pete was born May 12, 1944, in Le Mars, Iowa, the son of Ronald and Marie (Franck) Mathern. Pete was raised in Marcus, Iowa, and graduated high school in Marcus. He married Marge Koob on June 26, 1971 at the St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Granville, Iowa. Pete attended the University of South Dakota and received his bachelor's degree and master's degree in special education. He worked as a teacher for North High School for 31 years, retiring in 2006. Pete was a member of the Sioux City Education Association, The Elk's Lodge 112, and a member of Mater Dei Nativity Parish.

While in his prime, Pete enjoyed playing softball and going fishing. He was an avid golfer throughout his life. He rarely missed a Hawkeye game and loved spending time with his family, especially his five grandsons who affectionately knew him as "Papa Pete,"

He is survived by his wife Marge Mathern of Sioux City; children Chad (Sonia) Mathern of Rochester, Minn., and Nikki (Joe) Miller of Sioux City; five grandsons Hayden Mathern, Finn Mathern, Max Miller, Ben Miller, and Charlie Miller; siblings Bob (Joyce) Mathern of Burnt Cabins, Pa., Judy (Jr.) Gettner of Marcus, and Craig "Butch" Peterson; brothers-in-law Wayne Kolbeck, Sam (Mary Lee) Koob, Dennis (Kay) Koob, Dale (Deb) Koob; and sisters-in-law: Rosemary Meis, Shirley (Emmet) Steffes, Patty (Tom) Kiernan, and Kristy (Roger) Kunkel; dozens of nieces and nephews; and numerous beloved friends.

Pete was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law Milo Koob; sister Linda Kolbeck; sister Sandy Frazier; brothers-in-law Larry Frazier, Ron Meis, and Kenny Konz; nephew Craig Koob; and great-nephew Jacob Koob.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Hayden Mathern, Finn Mathern, Max Miller, Ben Miller and Charlie Miller.