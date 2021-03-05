Menu
David C. "Pete" Mathern
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave
Sioux City, IA

David C. 'Pete' Mathern

Sioux City

David C. "Pete" Mathern, 76, of Sioux City passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at his home with his wife by his side.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, at Mater Dei Nativity Catholic Church. Visitation with the family present will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. at the Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Due to COVID-19, masks are required and social distancing will be enforced. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Pete was born May 12, 1944, in Le Mars, Iowa, the son of Ronald and Marie (Franck) Mathern. Pete was raised in Marcus, Iowa, and graduated high school in Marcus. He married Marge Koob on June 26, 1971 at the St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Granville, Iowa. Pete attended the University of South Dakota and received his bachelor's degree and master's degree in special education. He worked as a teacher for North High School for 31 years, retiring in 2006. Pete was a member of the Sioux City Education Association, The Elk's Lodge 112, and a member of Mater Dei Nativity Parish.

While in his prime, Pete enjoyed playing softball and going fishing. He was an avid golfer throughout his life. He rarely missed a Hawkeye game and loved spending time with his family, especially his five grandsons who affectionately knew him as "Papa Pete,"

He is survived by his wife Marge Mathern of Sioux City; children Chad (Sonia) Mathern of Rochester, Minn., and Nikki (Joe) Miller of Sioux City; five grandsons Hayden Mathern, Finn Mathern, Max Miller, Ben Miller, and Charlie Miller; siblings Bob (Joyce) Mathern of Burnt Cabins, Pa., Judy (Jr.) Gettner of Marcus, and Craig "Butch" Peterson; brothers-in-law Wayne Kolbeck, Sam (Mary Lee) Koob, Dennis (Kay) Koob, Dale (Deb) Koob; and sisters-in-law: Rosemary Meis, Shirley (Emmet) Steffes, Patty (Tom) Kiernan, and Kristy (Roger) Kunkel; dozens of nieces and nephews; and numerous beloved friends.

Pete was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law Milo Koob; sister Linda Kolbeck; sister Sandy Frazier; brothers-in-law Larry Frazier, Ron Meis, and Kenny Konz; nephew Craig Koob; and great-nephew Jacob Koob.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Hayden Mathern, Finn Mathern, Max Miller, Ben Miller and Charlie Miller.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Mater Dei Nativity Catholic Church
IA
Mar
5
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave, Sioux City, IA
Mar
6
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
Mater Dei Nativity Catholic Church
IA
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Marge, My heart goes out to you. Dave and I spent many years teaching beside each other at North High School. He was the best! He had a great sense of humor. We teased each other relentlessly. My prayers are with you and your family. Mac (Maureen McDonnell-Steier) He always called me Mac
Maureen McDonnell-Steier
March 5, 2021
Marge, I am so sorry for your loss. God bless you and your family at this difficult time.
Geney Streepy
March 5, 2021
Marge and family, so sorry for your loss. Dave was my mentor at North and I learned more from him than grad school.
Gary Bodiford
March 5, 2021
Marge and family I´m so sorry to hear about Dave. He was a good friend.
Larry Beeson
March 5, 2021
Marge & family, so sorry for your loss. Remember one time he was helping on a project at the lake and we served burgers and after eating the second one and saying how good they were when he hit a shot. Found out it was deer an said I don't like deer!
Dianne Whiting
March 5, 2021
