David "Pooch" Prochello
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA

David 'Pooch' Prochello

Dakota Dunes

55, died Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Services: March 27 at 11 a.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Visitation: one hour prior to service time.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
IA
Mar
27
Service
11:00a.m.
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I always enjoyed talking to Dave. It was so refreshing to talk to someone who could sum up a situation in a few words based on good morals and values. He was never afraid to voice his opinion and I liked that in him. I´m so sorry for this loss in your family. Prayers for you during this time.
Jason & Brenda Likness
March 27, 2021
David was one in a million. Loved to hear him and Phil talk politics. When I think of Dave I smile.
Phil & Alice Dietz
Family
March 27, 2021
Sending our deepest condolences and prayers to the Prochello family.
David and Robin FALDMO family
March 27, 2021
Our Sympathy, Love and Prayers for the Prochello and Beller Families. You are in hearts.
Larry & Margee Joines
March 27, 2021
Wally, Robin, Barb, & Jeff
March 26, 2021
Everyone at Gunderson's
March 26, 2021
Our deepest sympathy and prayers for your family. We met Dave at Dexter and Kelly´s and on a few other occasions. He was a true warrior and may he Rest In Peace. Prayers, Jeanette & Greg Naden
Greg & Jeanette Naden
March 25, 2021
Holly & Mike Worthington
March 25, 2021
