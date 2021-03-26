I always enjoyed talking to Dave. It was so refreshing to talk to someone who could sum up a situation in a few words based on good morals and values. He was never afraid to voice his opinion and I liked that in him. I´m so sorry for this loss in your family. Prayers for you during this time.
Jason & Brenda Likness
March 27, 2021
David was one in a million. Loved to hear him and Phil talk politics. When I think of Dave I smile.
Phil & Alice Dietz
March 27, 2021
Sending our deepest condolences and prayers to the Prochello family.
David and Robin FALDMO family
March 27, 2021
Our Sympathy, Love and Prayers for the Prochello and Beller Families. You are in hearts.
Larry & Margee Joines
March 27, 2021
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
Our deepest sympathy and prayers for your family. We met Dave at Dexter and Kelly´s and on a few other occasions. He was a true warrior and may he Rest In Peace. Prayers, Jeanette & Greg Naden