David 'Pooch' Prochello

Dakota Dunes

David "Pooch" Prochello, 55, of Dakota Dunes passed away after a nine-year battle, surrounded by his family and those who loved him on March 23, 2021.

Service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

David was born on Feb. 22, 1966, in Sioux City to James and Barbara (Moughan) Prochello. After high school he enlisted in the United States Army before being honorably discharged. He was united in marriage to Julie Pederson on July 3, 2004, in Dakota Dunes. David was a "Jack of all Trades," putting passion behind everything he did. He custom built motorcycles, did autobody repair and construction, was a handyman, a landscaper, and in sales.

His bold, courageous, mischievous personality would draw people in. He loved spending time with his friends and family and going to breakfast with his friends. David enjoyed traveling and guns, and was a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. He was a true warrior and will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife Julie Prochello of Dakota Dunes; children Nicolle (Kayne) Weaver of Dakota Dunes, Cody Alwin of Omaha, Neb., Shawn (Myrle) Hoffman of Dakota Dunes, Andrew Prochello of Sioux City, John Prochello of Sioux City, and Luke Prochello of Sioux City; grandkids Madison, Payton, Brady, Easton, Taylor, Julian, and Adrian; siblings Marc Prochello of Phoenix, Ariz., Lori Twohig of Sioux City, Rick Beller of Des Moines, Iowa, Peg Stanek of Sioux City, Rob Beller of Sioux City, and Jodi K. Beller of Minneapolis, Minn.

He is preceded in death by his dad and step-mom, Jim Prochello and Barbara K. Prochello; and mom, Barbara Moughan-Prochello.