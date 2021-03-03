David A. Sencenbaugh

Sioux City

David Sencenbaugh, 67, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Sioux City.

A private family memorial service will be held.

Dave was born on Aug. 11, 1953, in Sioux City to Harry and Virginia Sencenbaugh, joining his three siblings Ervin, Sharon, and Charles. Dave graduated from Sioux City East High School in 1971 and attended Western Iowa Tech earning a degree in Police Science Technology. He went on to complete an electrical apprenticeship and joined the IBEW Local 231. He had one daughter, Kristin, with Debra Coppock.

He worked as an electrician for many years traveling across the United States before retiring. Dave enjoyed playing cribbage and darts and spending time with his family and friends. He dearly loved his daughter, Kristin, and his two grandchildren, Sophia and Jameson. He was a kind hearted, caring and giving person always willing to lend a helping hand.

He is survived by his daughter, Kristin Gunia and her husband Jacob of Wisconsin; two grandchildren, Sophia and Jameson; his sister, Sharon Lewis of Texas; sister-in-law, Rhonda Sencenbaugh of Lawton; and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and -nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Ervin Sencenbaugh and Charles Sencenbaugh.

The family would like to thank Jolene Casey, his caregiver, for her kindness as well as the wonderful team at the Mercy Wound Care Clinic and the Mercy ICU for their care and support.