David Ross "Swede" Sweeden

Odebolt, Iowa

67, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Services: Dec. 19 at 10:30 a.m., Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home, Odebolt. Livestream available at the funeral home's Facebook page. Burial: after the service, Odebolt Cemetery, Odebolt. Visitation: Dec. 18 at 5 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home, limited to 15 people at a time. Masks and social distancing mandatory.