Dean L. Meine

Sioux City

On Tuesday, March 9, 2021, Dean L. Meine, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at age 92.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City with Reverend Roger Madden officiating. A link to view live stream of Dean's service is available under his obituary at www.meyerbroschapels.com. Military honors will be presented at the funeral home, and burial will be at a later date. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Dean was born on March 25, 1928, in Lotts Creek, Iowa. He graduated high school in 1945. He served in the Army Air Corp for three years. He was dragged kicking and screaming by his friend, Harold Teeter, to the University of Iowa, where he met his wife Helen Robertson. They were married on Aug. 24, 1953, and raised four children, Laurel, Richard, John, and Gayle.

He graduated from law school and moved to Sioux City where he spent 25 years working at Postal Finance, ending his career there as the CEO. He then went into private practice. He spent the last fifteen years of his life actively planning his retirement (for next year).

Dean spent many years of his life in service to his community. He served on several boards: Briar Cliff College, St. Luke's Hospital, Boys and Girls Home, Gordon-Jackson Recovery, First United Methodist Church, Toy National Bank, and the Hawkeye Club. He served as an early member of Drug Court. He was a friend of Bill W for 46 years. He was an avid hiker, runner and Cyclist, starting in his 60s and into his 70s and 80s.

He is survived by his wife Helen; sister Janice Carson; three children and son-in-law; nine grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Emma and Arnold; brother Robert; sister Ruth; and son John.