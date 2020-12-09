Menu
Deanna Marie Stark
FUNERAL HOME
Becker-Hunt Funeral Home
204 E 15Th St
South Sioux City, NE

Deanna Marie Stark

South Sioux City

Deanna Marie Stark, 82, of South Sioux City passed away Monday, December 7, 2020 at a local hospital.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home with Reverend Eric Meyer officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Deanna was born Aug. 14, 1938, in Ithaca, Neb., the daughter of Donald and Margaret (Karloff) Schneider. She graduated from Allen High in 1956 and attended Wayne State College, graduating in 1959. Deanna married her high school sweetheart LeRoy Stark on Aug. 16, 1959, in Allen, Neb. After teaching for three years and working at the ASC, Deanna enjoyed her 27 years working in the offices for South Sioux City Community Schools, retiring in 2000. She was a longtime member of PEO Chapter DE and a 64-year member and Past Matron of the Order of Eastern Star. She was also a member of the Library Book Club and very active in her church. She enjoyed gardening, attending her grandchildren's activities, and her many friendships. She will be greatly missed by everyone who loved her.

She is survived by her husband LeRoy Stark; two sons Doug (Carmen) Stark of South Sioux City, and Kent (Tally) Stark of Allen; grandchildren Jade, Adam (Jennifer), Austin, Megan, and Nicole Stark; step-grandchildren Riley and Sarah Colwell; great grandchildren Logan, Weston, and Londyn; and two brothers Roger (Sharon)Schneider of Quitman, Texas, and Kelly (Marie) Schneider of Temple, Texas.

Deanna was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials in Deanna's honor can be directed to St. Paul United Methodist Church, South Sioux City, or Allen United Methodist Church, Allen.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Becker-Hunt Funeral Home
204 E 15Th St, South Sioux City, NE
Dec
12
Service
10:00a.m.
Becker-Hunt Funeral Home
204 E 15Th St, South Sioux City, NE
Our Prayers are with the family at this time. Wish we could of made it back for the funeral, This Covid out break had us concerned for traveling. Roger, Sharon and family.
Roger and Sharon Schneidsd
December 10, 2020
Just like to say Deanna was a great person very friendly & outgoing she raised two great sons and I hung around with Kent when I was younger before everyone got married and she let us stay at the house fix food etc but she was a great mom & great to her husband she is going to be very missed! So very sorry for the loss of your guy´s mom! Love Patsy Christian!!
Patsy Christian
December 9, 2020
Mrs. Stark was always so kind. My condolences to the family. May she rest in the peace of Christ.
Julie Krogh
December 9, 2020
