Deanna Marie Stark

South Sioux City

Deanna Marie Stark, 82, of South Sioux City passed away Monday, December 7, 2020 at a local hospital.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home with Reverend Eric Meyer officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Deanna was born Aug. 14, 1938, in Ithaca, Neb., the daughter of Donald and Margaret (Karloff) Schneider. She graduated from Allen High in 1956 and attended Wayne State College, graduating in 1959. Deanna married her high school sweetheart LeRoy Stark on Aug. 16, 1959, in Allen, Neb. After teaching for three years and working at the ASC, Deanna enjoyed her 27 years working in the offices for South Sioux City Community Schools, retiring in 2000. She was a longtime member of PEO Chapter DE and a 64-year member and Past Matron of the Order of Eastern Star. She was also a member of the Library Book Club and very active in her church. She enjoyed gardening, attending her grandchildren's activities, and her many friendships. She will be greatly missed by everyone who loved her.

She is survived by her husband LeRoy Stark; two sons Doug (Carmen) Stark of South Sioux City, and Kent (Tally) Stark of Allen; grandchildren Jade, Adam (Jennifer), Austin, Megan, and Nicole Stark; step-grandchildren Riley and Sarah Colwell; great grandchildren Logan, Weston, and Londyn; and two brothers Roger (Sharon)Schneider of Quitman, Texas, and Kelly (Marie) Schneider of Temple, Texas.

Deanna was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials in Deanna's honor can be directed to St. Paul United Methodist Church, South Sioux City, or Allen United Methodist Church, Allen.