Debra Kay Simon

Sioux City

63, died Friday, April 1, 2022. Services: April 7 at 10:30 a.m., United Methodist Church, 315 Hamilton Blvd. Graveside Services: April 7 at 1 p.m., Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: one hour prior to service time, at the church. Arrangements with Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel.