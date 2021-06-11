Dee Hilliker

Akron, Iowa

Dee Hilliker, 84, of Akron passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021, at the Akron Care Center in Akron.

Service will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron. Burial at Riverside Cemetery will be held at a later date. Visitation with the family present will begin at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Haroldine "Dee" Rae Peck was born on Sept. 16, 1936, in Sioux City to Harold and Velda (Lake) Peck. At a young age, her family moved to rural Akron where Dee attended a local country school. They later moved into town, and Dee attended and graduated from Akron High School. On Nov. 7, 1954, Dee was united in marriage to A. Earl Hilliker. In 1957 after Earl was honorably discharged from the military, they made their home in Sioux City where Dee worked a variety of jobs. After she retired, they moved to Akron in 2001.

Dee was a terrific homemaker. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, reading, bowling, and tending her garden. She had two green thumbs and a love of flowers. Dee and Earl often traveled going for motorcycle rides, camping, boating, snowmobiling, and wintering in Arizona. Dee's favorite time was spent going to car shows and cruising in their El Camino.

Dee was a member at Wesley United Methodist Church and the American Legion Auxiliary. She also volunteered at the Akron Care Center and the Helping Hands Thrift Store.

Dee is survived by her husband, Earl Hilliker; daughters, Sherry (Jerry) Rasmussen, and Nan (Zeppy) Ankrum, both of Sioux City; six grandchildren, Angela (Jerry) Croxen, Ron (Jennifer) Eaton, John (Shauna) Hill, Nick Cain, Amanda (Jason) Schneiders, and Zach (Amber) Ankrum; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and other extended relatives.

Dee is preceded in death by her parents and many aunts and uncles.