Delbert G. Johns

Hinton, Iowa

Delbert G. Johns, 93, of Hinton passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Westwood Care Facility.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Reverend Kenny Hsu will officiate. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., with family present from 5 to 7 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Delbert was born June 12, 1927 in Wynot, Neb., the son of George and Rose (Johnson) Johns. He attended different schools to attain his 8th grade education. The family moved to different farms during depression years, making a life with many challenges, ending in the Hinton area during the second World War. This is when Delbert developed his love for farming.

On May 4, 1947, he married Eva Joy Thorne of Homer, Neb., in Marysville, Kan. To this union, three children were born: Dennis, Sharon, and Linda. The family settled on a farm East of Hinton. During this time, he also worked at Swifts for 13 years. Later, during the farm crisis he started driving truck to help keep his farming operation going. He drove for a grain company, then Van Houten trucking and ending driving for S&S Implement. In 2007, he and Eva Joy retired from farming and moved into a house in Hinton.

Delbert was a devoted member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church where he served as an usher and was active in Friends of Christ with Eva Joy. He loved farming with International tractors being his choice, he loved the red. For recreation, they loved taking fishing trips to Canada where they had many great memories.

He is survived by his children Dennis (Mary) Johns of Green Valley, Ariz., son-in-law Daryl Heimgartner of Le Mars, and Linda (Robert) Greene of Hinton; ten grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Eva Joy; daughter Sharon Heimgartner; and sisters Wauneta (Joseph) Hogan, and Barbara (Lester) Stephens.