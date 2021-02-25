Sending thoughts and prayers to the family for your loss. Peggy was such a wonderful person with a big heart. She had the kindness just like aunt Mary. Find comfort with the great memories you shared and that she’s in the arm of our Lord’s arms. God Blessings❣

Hugs with love ❤

Dave & Cheryl Lee Drenth

