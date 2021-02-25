Menu
Delores "Peg" Bies
FUNERAL HOME
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City, IA

Delores 'Peg' Bies

Sioux City

85, died Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Celebration of Life: at a later date. Arrangements with Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending thoughts and prayers to the family for your loss. Peggy was such a wonderful person with a big heart. She had the kindness just like aunt Mary. Find comfort with the great memories you shared and that she’s in the arm of our Lord’s arms. God Blessings❣
Hugs with love ❤
Dave & Cheryl Lee Drenth
Dave & Cheryl Lee Jones Drentj
Family
March 5, 2021
Thoughts and prayers to the families for your loss. Peggy was such a sweet person I know her kids will miss her. Find comfort knowing she´s in our Lord´s arm. Hugs to all with love
Dave & Cheryl Lee Drenth
March 4, 2021
Dear Bies family, I always enjoyed our joint family gatherings and visiting with Peg. She was always had a good story. Saying prayers for comfort and healing during this time.
Mary J Girard
February 26, 2021
I have such fond memories of Peg when my grandson and I would volunteer at the Ronald McDonald House! We started shortly after it was built! She was a very fun, sweet lady!!
Marilyn Morse
February 26, 2021
