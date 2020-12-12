Menu
Delores J. De Mara
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
4125 Orleans Avenue
Sioux City, IA

Delores J. De Mara

Sloan, Iowa

Delores J. De Mara, 75, of Sloan, Iowa, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Avenue, with masks required and Covid 19 protocols followed.

Delores was born on March 7, 1945, in Sioux City, the daughter of Forte and Helen (Hall) Fuller. While going to Leeds High School, she started working for Bishop's Cafeteria and worked there for many years.

Over the years, she worked at many of the area restaurants as a cook. Delores owned and operated the "Jitterbug" for about 10 years during the 1990s.

Delores was married to Larry De Mara, Don Lewis and later, to Ed Davis. She graduated from WITCC having earned her CPA license but she hated sitting behind a desk.

Delores loved to knit, work crossword puzzles and relaxing watching the Wheel of Fortune and later NICS. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and over the years always had a dog or cat to care for, the latest being her beloved "Pluto" and "Kitty-Kitty.

Delores is survived by her son, Patrick (Shelly) De Mara of Sergeant Bluff; daughter, Micheal Koenck of Pueblo, Colo.; niece, Linda K. Cadwalader of Sloan; sister, Ilene Lee of Springdale, Ark.; grandchildren, Zairin and Vicki Koenck, Kirsten and TJ Geise, Christopher and Raelynn De Mara, Nicholas and Kourtney De Mara and Phillip and Dawn Hinds; great-grandchildren, Parker, Skylar, Aaron, Hayle, Annabelle, Olivia, Wyatt, Hazel, Gabriel, Sebastian and Arian; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, William, LaVonne, Rose, Dorothy, Paul, Charles, Lester, Gerald and Lloyd.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
4125 Orleans Avenue, Sioux City, IA
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
