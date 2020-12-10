To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
I'm so lost and I feel so alone in this world without being able to hear your voice, I'm still struggling hard and I'm so ready to be able to see your face and hug you so you can tell me everything is ok and that the family will survive I'm missing you so much more than EVER MUAH Mom and much love, til we see each other again
R.I.P MAMMA Love and Miss You, your daughter mom memorable tatt
Macheal Koenck
Family
December 4, 2021
Everyday of my life is a memory of my Mom. I miss you so much already and I LOVE YOU