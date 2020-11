Delores "Sis" Sturgeon

Sioux City

79, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Services: Nov. 27 at 2 p.m., Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel, 1801 Morningside Ave. Visitation: Nov. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing are mandatory, and no more than 15 people may be present in the building at a time.