Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
DeLoris Dora Longwell
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home - South Sioux City
1431 W 29th St
South Sioux City, NE

DeLoris Dora (Hilbers) Longwell

Lincoln, Neb.

DeLoris Dora (Hilbers) Longwell, 94, of Lincoln, Neb., gained her wings and rose up with the angels on Thursday, March 25, 2021. She was peacefully surrounded by family.

Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Burial will be in Omaha Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service time. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

DeLoris Dora Hilbers was born March 25, 1927, to Gustav and Viola (Hoffman) Hilbers in Scribner, Neb. She was married to Donald Longwell on May 19, 1951, and together, they raised seven children.

DeLoris "Di" was a Godly woman who loved playing cards, baking, crocheting and putting puzzles together. She taught many of her grandchildren how to crochet and made sure every new baby had their own special blanket or quilt.

Her home was almost always filled with kids and the scent of her freshly baked bread lingered throughout the house. She loved everyone who entered her home whether they were family or not. Her strength, compassion and love for others will be passed down for many generations to come.

She is survived by her children, Richard (Deborah) Longwell, Vicky Longwell, Sandra Longwell, Dawn Longwell, Kerry (Sherrie) Longwell, and Holly (Jim) Cunningham; 15 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald Earl Longwell; and son, Donald Ray Longwell.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home - South Sioux City
1431 W 29th St, South Sioux City, NE
Apr
1
Service
1:00p.m.
Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home - South Sioux City
1431 W 29th St, South Sioux City, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home - South Sioux City
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home - South Sioux City.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
DeLoris was one of the nicest people I was ever fortunate enough to meet! God bless her & the many pleasant memories she left everyone! So sorry Holly & Longwell family for your loss! Your in my thoughts & prayers!- Tom
Tom Tucker
April 2, 2021
Gary and Michelle Steeley
March 30, 2021
Im.so.sorry fornyiur loss ! Spent many weekends in home as a teen.Always treated me as family all of the family did She was a awesome lady.fly with the Angel's they got a real special angel up there now..
Lori Pike
March 28, 2021
I´m sure I was in the Navy Reserve with Richard in 1970. My heartfelt condolences to you and the family
Reginald McCloud
March 28, 2021
So sorry for your loss! Prayers for you and your family!
Cindy Krumwiede
March 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results