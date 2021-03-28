DeLoris Dora (Hilbers) Longwell

Lincoln, Neb.

DeLoris Dora (Hilbers) Longwell, 94, of Lincoln, Neb., gained her wings and rose up with the angels on Thursday, March 25, 2021. She was peacefully surrounded by family.

Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Burial will be in Omaha Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service time. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

DeLoris Dora Hilbers was born March 25, 1927, to Gustav and Viola (Hoffman) Hilbers in Scribner, Neb. She was married to Donald Longwell on May 19, 1951, and together, they raised seven children.

DeLoris "Di" was a Godly woman who loved playing cards, baking, crocheting and putting puzzles together. She taught many of her grandchildren how to crochet and made sure every new baby had their own special blanket or quilt.

Her home was almost always filled with kids and the scent of her freshly baked bread lingered throughout the house. She loved everyone who entered her home whether they were family or not. Her strength, compassion and love for others will be passed down for many generations to come.

She is survived by her children, Richard (Deborah) Longwell, Vicky Longwell, Sandra Longwell, Dawn Longwell, Kerry (Sherrie) Longwell, and Holly (Jim) Cunningham; 15 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald Earl Longwell; and son, Donald Ray Longwell.