Delphine M. Klingensmith

Sioux City

Delphine M. Klingensmith, 79, of Sioux City, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at her residence comforted by family.

Service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Mater Dei Parish, Church of the Nativity of Jesus Christ, with the Rev. Daniel Rupp as Celebrant. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation, with the family present, will be one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Delphine was born on May 19, 1941, in Sioux City, to Thorvald and Josephine (Hoelker) Jensen. She was raised and received her education in Bronson, Iowa, graduating with the Class of 1959.

Delphine married Edward H. "Ed" Klingensmith on May 21, 1960, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sioux City. The couple moved from Sioux City to Sergeant Bluff before returning to Bronson. In 1969, they moved onto an acreage in Sioux City.

Delphine was a proud wife and mother while her children were home, and once they were in school, she went to work at the Sioux City community school kitchen. She later became manager of East High School kitchen, where she remained until her retirement.

Delphine loved line-dancing and being a member of the Siouxland Center for Active Generations. She also enjoyed her past membership to the Catholic Daughters of America, and longtime membership of the Nativity Catholic Church.

Delphine loved planning trips for family and friends, entertaining, traveling, spending time with those family and friends, along with working in her yard and flowerbeds.

Delphine is survived by her husband, Ed; four children, son Ed J. and Cindy Klingensmith and their children, Melissa and Tim Blotske (their children, Morgan, Noah, and Addyson), Jenny Bosch, Katie Klingensmith, and Karie Klingensmith; son Mark and Sue Klingensmith and their son, Brad Klingensmith; daughter Susan and Pat Wordekemper and their children, Erica and Cody Christiansen, Karlee Wordekemper and her friend, Aaron Nelson, and Rylee Wordekemper and her friend, Noah Oliver; and daughter Sharon and Jay Smith and their children, Sydney Smith and her friend, Gabe Hall, and Landon Smith; brother, John and Suzie Jensen; brother-in-law, Richard White; and many nieces and nephews.

Delphine was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Jolene White.

Memorials may be offered to Sunrise Senior Living in Delphine's name.